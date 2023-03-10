Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

