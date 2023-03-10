Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Price Performance

Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc operates as a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. Its TP Platform is designed to enhance the fan experience and drive commercial aspects of the sports and entertainment business. The features of the platform include live streaming, video content library, access to limited edition merchandise including collectables such as limited-edition videos and other digitized media files (non-fungible tokens (NFT)), full end to end shop module, metaverse ready gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards and associated benefits.

