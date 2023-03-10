Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 83935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Torq Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

