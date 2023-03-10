Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

