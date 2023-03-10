Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tiptree Stock Down 1.3 %
TIPT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
