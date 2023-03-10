Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TIPT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

