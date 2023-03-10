Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,326 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.97% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $52,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

