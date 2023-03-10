Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 240,918 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,567. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus Trading Down 2.8 %

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

