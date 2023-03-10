Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.61% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $42,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

