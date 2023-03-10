Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $46.91 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primo Water were worth $46,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 267.5% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $6,521,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primo Water Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.05 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

