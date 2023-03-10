Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $37.22 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.55% of Barnes Group worth $37,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.7 %

B opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.