Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.23 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

