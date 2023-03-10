Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 6,806.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enovis were worth $39,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,978,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,074 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

