Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 590 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of Eastman Chemical worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

