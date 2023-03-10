Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $320.00 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,943.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903385 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03264229 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $39,536,080.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.