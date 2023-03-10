Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 4.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 206,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 560,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Specifically, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

