THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

