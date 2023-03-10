Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.92.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

