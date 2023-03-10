Thomas Louis Saeli Buys 5,000 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,446 shares in the company, valued at $305,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultralife Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

