Thomas Louis Saeli Buys 5,000 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,446 shares in the company, valued at $305,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Ultralife stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.