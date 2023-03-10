The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $435,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

