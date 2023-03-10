The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 40,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47. The company has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.