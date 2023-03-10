The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Hershey Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Hershey Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,112,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,426 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 99.7% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hershey Trust Co. owned approximately 28.34% of Hershey worth $12,800,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 298,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,019. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.