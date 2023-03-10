The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,795 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 109,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

