The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Insider Sells $983,086.52 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chemours Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

