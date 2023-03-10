The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.62

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.62 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.06 ($0.70). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.72), with a volume of 17,770 shares traded.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.44. The stock has a market cap of £22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 402.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.