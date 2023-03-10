Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPY remained flat at $52.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Thai Beverage Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

