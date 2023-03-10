TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,491.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2 %

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 628,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

(Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.