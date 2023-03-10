Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.