Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,834.48 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for $1,834.48 or 0.09238226 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $88.88 million and $6.45 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

