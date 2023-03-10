Tesco (LON:TSCO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.13).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 308 ($3.70).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.66. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.23 ($3.69). The stock has a market cap of £18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,000.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

About Tesco

In other news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,093.80). Insiders have bought a total of 15,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,463 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.