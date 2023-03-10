Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Stories

