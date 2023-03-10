Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 759.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $40,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

