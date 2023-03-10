Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.