Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.08

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 36800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

