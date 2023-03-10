Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.10.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

