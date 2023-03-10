Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

