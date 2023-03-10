Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)
