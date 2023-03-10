Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.10

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 318321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

