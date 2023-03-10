Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Up 474.6% in February

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 474.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $959,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of TETC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 271,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,208. Tech and Energy Transition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

