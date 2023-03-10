Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 6.6%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $390.92 and last traded at $390.92. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.35.
Tecan Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.53.
Tecan Group Company Profile
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.