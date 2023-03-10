TD Securities Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.62. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

