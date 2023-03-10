TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Spin Master Trading Down 2.7 %

TOY traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.32. 173,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

