TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTNR. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.