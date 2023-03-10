Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $987,178.50 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TH stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 80.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

