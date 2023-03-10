Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CEO James B. Archer Sells 174,378 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Target Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
