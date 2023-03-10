Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CEO James B. Archer Sells 174,378 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

