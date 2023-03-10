Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

