T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.44 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

