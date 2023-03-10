Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSMXY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

