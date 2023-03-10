Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 35,848 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,906,000. Booking accounts for about 2.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.60 on Friday, reaching $2,509.99. 102,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,388.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,060.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

