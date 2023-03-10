Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 42,809 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the quarter. TaskUs comprises 1.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.56% of TaskUs worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 415,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

