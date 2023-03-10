SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $66.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,307,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

