SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.52.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 60.4 %

SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $597.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

